American Athletic Conference Adds Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced a partnership with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl which will bring the game into the conference’s bowl lineup for the 2024 season.





The 48th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 28, at 9:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN. An American Athletic Conference team will face an eligible opponent from a group that includes Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.





The addition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl gives The American a guaranteed eight bowl appearances for eligible teams in 2024, in addition to any teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff.





“We are thrilled to partner with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and add it to our strong and diverse American Athletic Conference bowl lineup,” said Commissioner Tim Pernetti. “The football postseason is a special time for our student-athletes and our goal is to create partnerships that will deliver a great experience. The opportunity to compete in a bowl that has the tradition and experience of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl makes it an ideal destination for American Athletic Conference football.”





The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has been played annually since 1976, with the exception of the 2020 season. The game is played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.





“We are proud to partner with The American to bring one of their teams to Shreveport this December,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “We pride ourselves on being one of the most hospitable bowls in college football, and we can’t wait to host them and provide their student-athletes and staff with a tremendous Bowl Week experience. The American is having a great season and has many high-quality teams, and we are looking forward to an exciting matchup between them and a current or former Pac-12 team.”





Current members of The American have made a combined eight appearances in the bowl, most recently in 2021, when UAB was a 31-28 winner against No. 13 BYU.