American Athletic Conference Adds Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

in other news
No. 23 Army to welcome multiple visitors to campus this weekend
It's another home game for the 23rd-ranked Army, which means another recruiting weekend. Come inside GBK for more
TBT: Building Blocks (The M.O.B.)
Army heads into week No. 8 of the 2024 football campaign ranked as the No. 23 team in the nation & top rushing team.
Official Army-East Carolina Game (10/19) Fan Prediction Thread
The Army Football Fanbase is not only one of the most knowledgeable but also one of the most active fans around
Army adds key recruit in Big OL, James Bland
You don’t lead the nation in rushing with 369.8 YPG or 19th in Total Offense without the big guys up front
3-Star safety Jack Lockhart: “I am very interested.”
Talented 3-Star safety prospect Jack Lockhart has strong interest in Army West Point. Come inside GBK for more
in other news
No. 23 Army to welcome multiple visitors to campus this weekend
It's another home game for the 23rd-ranked Army, which means another recruiting weekend. Come inside GBK for more
TBT: Building Blocks (The M.O.B.)
Army heads into week No. 8 of the 2024 football campaign ranked as the No. 23 team in the nation & top rushing team.
Official Army-East Carolina Game (10/19) Fan Prediction Thread
The Army Football Fanbase is not only one of the most knowledgeable but also one of the most active fans around
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced a partnership with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl which will bring the game into the conference’s bowl lineup for the 2024 season.
The 48th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 28, at 9:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN. An American Athletic Conference team will face an eligible opponent from a group that includes Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.
The addition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl gives The American a guaranteed eight bowl appearances for eligible teams in 2024, in addition to any teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and add it to our strong and diverse American Athletic Conference bowl lineup,” said Commissioner Tim Pernetti. “The football postseason is a special time for our student-athletes and our goal is to create partnerships that will deliver a great experience. The opportunity to compete in a bowl that has the tradition and experience of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl makes it an ideal destination for American Athletic Conference football.”
The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has been played annually since 1976, with the exception of the 2020 season. The game is played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.
“We are proud to partner with The American to bring one of their teams to Shreveport this December,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “We pride ourselves on being one of the most hospitable bowls in college football, and we can’t wait to host them and provide their student-athletes and staff with a tremendous Bowl Week experience. The American is having a great season and has many high-quality teams, and we are looking forward to an exciting matchup between them and a current or former Pac-12 team.”
Current members of The American have made a combined eight appearances in the bowl, most recently in 2021, when UAB was a 31-28 winner against No. 13 BYU.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
- S
- OLB
- WR
- SDE
- OT
- RB
- OL
- ATH
- ILB
- RB