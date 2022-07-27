Andre Carter named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

WEST POINT, N.Y. - OLB Andre Carter II has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

Carter became the first Black Knight to be named an AP All-American (Third Team) since 1990 after a breakout 2021 campaign. He set the program single-season sack record with 15.5 which were second in the nation; he added 44 total tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, forced four fumbles, blocked one kick, and tallied one interception in 13 games played.

This summer, Carter has already been named to Sporting News Preseason All-American Second Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-American Team and Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Teams.

The watch list is comprised of selecting 85 defensive standouts from 61 schools in all 10 Division I FBS conferences plus independent schools. The award has been given annually since 1993 to the Top Defensive Player in college football and is voted on by members of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The award is named for Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and Chicago Bears (1930-37, 1943).

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game home schedule against UTSA on September 10.