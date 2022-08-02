Andre Carter named to Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List

WEST POINT, N.Y. - OLB Andre Carter II has been named to Rotary Lombardi Award® which is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

Carter became the first Black Knight to be named an AP All-American (Third Team) since 1990 after a breakout 2021 campaign. He set the program single-season sack record with 15.5 which were second in the nation; he added 44 total tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, forced four fumbles, blocked one kick, and tallied one interception in 13 games played.

This summer, Carter has already been named to the Sporting News Preseason All-American Second Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-American Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Team, the Bronko Nagurski Watch List, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List and the Bednarik Award Watch List.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award®, the nominee must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications: Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap. Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage. Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver. And be eligible to participate in the current season. This season 77 players across the FBS makeup the watch list.

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game home schedule against UTSA on September 10.