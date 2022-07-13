Andre Carter tabbed to Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Andre Carter II has been selected to the 2022 Athlon Sports Preseason All America Third Team announced on Monday.

This is the second preseason All-American honor for the Missouri City, Texas native who was also named to the Phil Steel Preseason All-America Team in June.

Carter became the first Black Knight to be named an AP All-American (Third Team) since 1990 after a breakout 2021 campaign. He set the program single-season sack record with 15.5 which were second in the nation; he added 44 total tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, forced four fumbles, blocked one kick, and tallied one interception in 13 games played.

Carter was selected as Pro Football Network's 2021 All-Independent Defensive Player of the Year, the 2021 Independent Defensive Lineman of the Year, All-ECAC Defensive Player, Phil Steele All-Independent First Team, and Phil Steele All-American Second Team. He was also the recipient of the Thruston Hughes Memorial Award which is presented to the most valuable player on the team as voted on by his teammates.

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game Michie Stadium against UTSA on September 10.