Another Big Loss as Robinson enters his name in the Transfer Portal

A day after announcing the loss of one super sophomore (WR Isaiah Alston), we received the news that another super sophomore, Tyrell Robinson will be departing Army West Point as well ... as he has officially entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The talented slotback from Dallas, GA was our (GoBlackKnights.com) choice as Rookie of the Year in 2020 when he finished third in rushing yardage with 424 net yards and an average of 7.07 yards per carry. He also led the team in receiving with 117 yards on 7 catches and finished 22nd in the nation in punt returns.



