Another Big Loss as Robinson enters his name in the Transfer Portal
A day after announcing the loss of one super sophomore (WR Isaiah Alston), we received the news that another super sophomore, Tyrell Robinson will be departing Army West Point as well ... as he has officially entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The talented slotback from Dallas, GA was our (GoBlackKnights.com) choice as Rookie of the Year in 2020 when he finished third in rushing yardage with 424 net yards and an average of 7.07 yards per carry. He also led the team in receiving with 117 yards on 7 catches and finished 22nd in the nation in punt returns.
This past season, Robinson finished second on the team in rushing with 609 yards in 72 carries and also finished second behind his classmate Isaiah Alston in receiving with 12 catches for 340 yards. He had 3 rushing touchdowns and 3 receiving touchdowns and once again led the team in punt and kickoff returns.
Sophomore year is a decision point for all West Point cadets since they enter into a 5-year commitment on the first day of their junior year. We don’t know whether this was a major factor in Robinson's decision to take his talents elsewhere, but we know that Army fans will miss seeing him on the fields of friendly strife this coming year.
