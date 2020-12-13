GoBlackKnights - Army 2021 Recruiting Class Chime in Army’s win over Navy

Rivals 2-star incoming linebacker Blane Cleaver

From my perspective, college football and even professional football often times is a reflection of the game many of us played in the days of our youth ... before we actually put on the pads, and that game is called two-hand touch. Well, if you were looking for that type of game or perhaps have been caught up in the constant aforementioned style of football, then yesterday’s Army-Navy contest surely wasn’t your cup of tea.

This is where the rubber met the road! (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Now, let me be honest as well … there were some limitations that were presently self-inflicted. Meaning, both teams’ offenses were lead by young quarterbacks, whose passing talents will never be confused with the likes of a Tom Brady. However, both sophomore Tyhier Tyler (Army) and freshman Xavier Arline (Navy) have bright futures for their respective programs, as both will continue the maturation process that all quarterbacks must endure. So as both teams took the field of Michie Stadium for the Army-Navy for the first time since 1943, the game would also see since 1969 the Black Knights shutout the Midshipmen.

With the exception of one big play, Army's defense kept Navy QB Xavier Arline on lock down all day long (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Shutout and shutdown … there were only five first downs in the first half … Army had three, while Navy had two and the Midshipmen were once again held to just two first downs in the second half. So, GoBlackKnights.com caught up with several members of the incoming 2021 Army recruiting class to get their take on Saturday’s game. They talked about the game itself, but also the play of their future teammates and being on one of the biggest stages in college football … especially at a neutral site in front of more than 100k fans.

“I watched it in my living room with my dad and my brother,” shared the incoming 3-star running back. “I think they dominated the game on both sides of the ball. It was a great game and yes 100% … I really can’t wait to play and be a Black Knight.”

“It was hard-earned win it was 4th quarter type of game and Army defense was dominating and Army’s offense eventually got it going on offense,” said the incoming athlete, who stated that he watched the game in his living room, along with his mother and sister.

Billips taking in the game

“Yes sir, without doubt, I like the mentality Army has and the knowing how to win when it gets tough. “It reminded me a lot of St Paul’s … it took 32 carries for me to bust the end zone in the state game, but its relentless attitude that always pays of,” he added.

“It was awesome to watch,” shared the talented incoming tight-end, who watched the contest at home with his family. “Playing your biggest rival, getting the win is always special. The defense looked fantastic.

“I can’t wait for it (playing in the Army-Navy game). The energy was still there with a limited crowd. I can’t wait to experience that game in person in front of 100,000.”

“I watched it live on the CBS channel at home,” shared the defensive back out of Georgia. “It was pretty slow in my opinion, but I guess that’s what happens when you have two good triple-option teams go against each other. But it was great to see them pull away in the end to get the win.”

“It was a hard-fought game, real gritty and physical,” declared the Jamestown, North Carolina product, who watched the game with his parents. “I was really impressed by the defensive effort by Army.” “Oh yeah … I was thinking about that (playing in the A-N game) as I was watching and the emotions I would feel playing in a game of such magnitude.”

“I watched the Army-Navy game from my house with my family,” stated the 6-foot-2, 295 offensive lineman. “Today’s game was a great team win. It wasn’t pretty at times, but there were some big-time plays made at key points in the game. I could really see myself out there. It was really great to watch the game now that I am so invested in the program.”

“I watched the game with my dad at home,” said the incoming running back out of Georgia. “I was very impressed with how Army never let up and kept their foot on the gas and how they got after it on both sides of the ball and kept Navy from scoring.” “Yes, I could envision myself out there in front of the biggest crowd I’d play in making plays and playing for America’s team.”

“I watched it in my house and it was filled with close friends and family,” declared the hard-hitting 2-star linebacker. “I thought that the brotherhood was working on all ends today. Everyone was protecting each other. The mental preparation and the physical presence was also there … Great team win.” “I can’t wait to play in this game. I have grown up my entire life knowing it was the biggest stage in sports. I can not wait to take the field next fall with my brothers all with the same mentality.”