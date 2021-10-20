Army announces Sellout for Saturday’s game against No. 16 Wake Forest

This morning Army West Point Athletics announced that the Army Black Knights’s Saturday’s upcoming game against No. 16 Wake Forest is a sellout.

Currently the 4-2 Black Knights have lost two in a row and looking to rebound. In addition to getting back on a winning streak, Army has a 13-game home winning streak that dates back to the 2019 football campaign.

How important and significant is it for the Black Knights to run out in front of a sold-out Michie Stadium in front of the Army fanbase?

Just hear what Quarterback Jabari Laws had to say yesterday in response to GBK Publisher, Charles Grevious.