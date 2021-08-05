 GoBlackKnights - Showtime! GBK & Crown Plaza (Suffern, NY) Ultimate Army Football Experience
Showtime! GBK & Crown Plaza (Suffern, NY) Ultimate Army Football Experience

Thank you so much for choosing the Crown Plaza (Suffern, NY) as the preferred property for GoBlackKnights.com!

Below is information for GBK subscribers to secure hotel reservations:

Reservations Hotline: 845-357-4800

Custom booking link: Go Black Knights


GoBlackKnights.com subscribers will enjoy:

20-minute drive to West Point Military Academy campus.

Refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker and 42''LCD flat-screen in every room

24 Hour Business center, 24 fitness center. On site Lounge and Restaurant

Complimentary WIFI

Complimentary On Site Parking

Pet Friendly

NOTE: Kindly contact me if can be of any further assistance. It is my pleasure to serve you!

Warm regards,

Tracy Marvin

Director of Sales & Marketing

Crown Plaza (Suffern, NY)

