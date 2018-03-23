



WEST POINT, N.Y. - Head coach Jeff Monken and the Army West Point football team have announced their honorary captains for the annual Spring Game on April 13.



The Black Knights are saluting 11 former football players and an honorary coach for the upcoming game on the night of Friday the 13th.

Among those being recognized are James Chun '95 and Chris Koshinski '93, whom Monken and the team are remembering as posthumous captains.

The honorary coach is Steve "Moose" Storms, who has been a part of the Army equipment room for many years and is an integral part of the football program.

"This is a special year for our team as we are honored to celebrate the lives of two of our Army Football brothers, James Chun and Chris Koshinski, who passed away unexpectedly this past year. We also commemorate the legacy and career of Steve "Moose" Storms who has served this program for over 40 years. We are extremely proud to share our Black and Gold Game with those who will always be part of the brotherhood."

The program is welcoming back Tony Bianchi '97, Rashad Hodge '97, Landis Maddox '96, Ronnie McAda '97, Rod Richardson '99, Jim Slomka '94, Eddie Stover '96, Gary Williams '00 and Abel Young '96.

The start time of the Black and Gold Game is set for 6:30 p.m.