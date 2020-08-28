GoBlackKnights - Army announces television schedule for all eight home games

Air Force at Army Game Scheduled For Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network

All Eight Games Televised on Either CBS Television Network or CBS Sports Network

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Game times and TV assignments for all eight of Army West Point’s home football contests was announced today.

All eight of the games at Michie Stadium in 2020 will be televised nationally either on CBS Television Network or CBS Sports Network.

The Army-Air Force game on Saturday, Nov. 7 will kick at 12:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CBS Television Network.

The six games scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network will all kick off at 1:30 p.m. ET, including the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 5 vs. Middle Tennessee State.

Additionally, the Saturday, Oct. 17 contest at UTSA will also be on CBS Sports Network, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

The 121st iteration of the rivalry game vs. Navy will also be televised on CBS Television Network on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

As previously announced, the BYU contest on Sept. 19 will kick at 3:30 p.m. E.T., on CBS Television Network.

Fan attendance at the first two games of the season, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12 will be limited to just the Corps of Cadets. Attendance decisions at future games will be decided at a later date.