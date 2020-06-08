News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 12:29:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Army bangs out at huge virtual recruiting Saturday with several commits

2021 Army commit, Danny Joiner, who is a tight end out of-North Kansas City High School in Kansas City (MO)
2021 Army commit, Danny Joiner, who is a tight end out of-North Kansas City High School in Kansas City (MO) (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Very often, it takes prospects who are being recruited by the Army Black Knights to actually step onto the historic West Point campus before they decide to make their verbal pledge to play on the b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}