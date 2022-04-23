Army Black & Gold Spring Game (4/22)

There are many measurements that coaching staff can use to determine if their team has had a successful spring training camp.

For Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, he has been consistent during his tenure at West Point, that there is always room for improvement.

For example and let’s take the defensive as our barometer.

From our GoBlackKnights.com perspective, the best thing they have done defensively is learned how to play assignment football.

Graduating seniors Arik Smith, Nolan Cockrill, Cedric Cunningham, and Malcolm Morrison were all playmakers which is a step above the assignment stage.

Andre Carter and Marquel Broughton are playmakers that return. Throughout the spring we are sure that Coach Monken and Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody have been anxious to see who the new playmakers will be.

For example, Jimmy Ciarlo, Aaron Bibbins, and Kalvyn Crummie have the potential to be playmakers, but all are still in that assignment stage right now, although each had a solid play on Friday.

Although it was a productive spring, there is still work to be done, which will come during summer training camp.

But in the meantime, let's hear from Coach Monken relative to his thoughts surrounding Friday's Black & Gold Game, spring football and more.