GoBlackKnights.com

What does a team do for an encore coming into the new 2019 season which saw them come off of a record breaking 2018 football season?

We witnessed them defeat Air Force, 17-14; Take down Navy, 17-10; Become Commander in Chief's Trophy Champions once again; 70-14 winners over Houston in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl; Have their head coach named Coach of the Year in all of college football; Had your returning quarterback become the 1st player in academy history to throw and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season; Have the team win 11 games in the same season for the first time in the history of the program; Finished the season ranked No. 19 (AP Poll) and the list goes on and on and on.



So again, what does this team that goes by the name, the Army Black Knights do for the upcoming 2019 season? Well that is pretty simple, because it is the same thing that the ball club has done since Jeff Monken took over 6 years ago and that is PRACTICE & PREPARATION.

So, that leads to the upcoming 2019 Spring Practice Schedule, as the Black & Gold shake off the winter dust and begin to look forward to taking on the challenges of a new college football campaign.