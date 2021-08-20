Army Black Knights 2022 Class set to kick-off their 2021 season

Army commit and DE, Chase Fambro (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The month of August and early September is a landmark for members of the Black Knights 2022 recruiting class, as they are about to kick-off their 2021 football season. GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch up with a few of the future Black Knights to hear what they had to say about starting their senior football campaign, along with their ongoing communication with the Army coaching staff.

• Kody Harris

“We open up against Meade High School (MD) on September 10th,” said Harris, who like the other commits, feels relieved that he has officially pledged to the Army Black Knights and can focus on his upcoming season. “Super excited, being able to be back with the team and having a complete schedule this year with also a game on ESPN vs. ranked St Joes Prep and with Delaware opening up more were on track to being back to full stands.” "I talked to Coach (Matt) Drinkall at 6pm and Coach (John) Loose two days ago just checking in on me and talking with me about fall camp,” added Harris relative to his ongoing communication with the Black Knights’ staff.

• Toby Thompson

“Well my team played yesterday in the Corky Kell Classic. We played Mays and we won 52-6,” who is pumped up about the season, with his commitment to Army West Point stable. “I’m the most excited about football starting this year than I’ve ever been, especially since we have 100% capacity back.” "The last time I talked to a coach was today, but it was just a bunch of people wishing me a happy birthday. However, I talked to Coach (Brent) Davis yesterday about when I wanted to go up there for an official visit and we were just talking about the season ahead of us."

• Isaiah West

“We open up against Saint Vincent Pallotti on September 3rd,” said West of his upcoming road contest. “I’m very excited, because I am now able to just focus on my game and ways I can fully contribute to my team. Prior to my commitment, I was only concerned about where I wanted play football for the next four years.” “I received texts from Coach Cody Worley for a FaceTime invite to one of the live practices a couple days ago. I also spoke with Coach Courtney Braswell as well.”

• Caden Harman

“Our first game is tomorrow and we open against JSerra and the game is at 7pm,” Harman shared.

• Glenn Rice

“We open against Port Arthur Memorial on August 27th,” shared Rice, who offered this insight to how feels knowing that he has already committed and can now focus on his season. “Takes a load off my mind and I’m extremely excited! Of course Rice said that the staff keeps in constant contact with him. “I spoke to Coach (Cody) Worley about 5 days ago and we were talking about the season the expectations and me coming to some of the Army games.”

• Hunter Roddy

“We have our first game tomorrow against Mission Hills High School and I’m very excited to play again,” Roddy declared. "I’m super excited to go play football with my Puma teammates. Recruiting is definitely the most stressful part of this process. So it’s nice to know where I’m going and I’m just going to play hard and have a great senior season. It’s nice to be able to play a full season during actual football season too."

• Chase Fambro