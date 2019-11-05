News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-05 07:23:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Army Black Knights add DE/LB Khalil Miller to their 2020 recruiting class

DE Khalil Miller commits to Army West Point
DE Khalil Miller commits to Army West Point (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

The November commits continue to flow in as Life Christian Academy (West Chester, VA) defensive end prospect Khalil Miller extended his verbal pledge to the Army coaching staff just days ago.“I com...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}