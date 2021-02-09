GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights Announce 2021 Football Schedule

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army football released its 2021 schedule on Tuesday morning, which features two contests vs. Power Five opponents along with six home games and annual matchups against Academy rivals Air Force and Navy.

Highlighting the 2020 schedule will be an Oct. 23 home matchup with Power Five opponent Wake Forest, the second of the year after an Oct. 16 game at Wisconsin.

Army will play Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 6, the first-ever college football game at the new Globe Life Field. The 122nd Army-Navy Game presented by USAA is set for Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Black Knights will open the season on the road at Georgia State on Sept. 4, before heading to the friendly confines of Michie Stadium for three-straight home games.

The home opener is set for Sept. 11 vs. Western Kentucky, the first of six home games at Michie Stadium. Other home games include vs. UCONN (Sept. 18), vs. Miami (OH) (Sept. 25) vs. Wake Forest (Oct. 23), vs. Bucknell (Nov.13) and vs. UMASS (Nov. 20).

The Black Knights' road schedule includes games at Georgia State (Sept. 4), at Ball State (Oct. 2), at Wisconsin (Oct. 16) and at Liberty (Nov. 27).

Season ticket memberships, both new and renewals, will be available for the 2021 season on March 1.

Group ticket, mini plan and single game ticket on-sale dates will be announced at a later date.