Army Black Knights Announce 2021 Team Captains

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Head coach Jeff Monken announced the four team captains for the 2021 season in senior defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill, senior defensive back Cedrick Cunningham, senior linebacker Arik Smith and junior defensive back Marquel Broughton. The No. 1 overall defense in all of FBS in 2020, the Black Knights tabbed four players from the defensive side of the ball to represent as captains in 2021.

DL, Nolan Cockrill (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Cockrill was an anchor for the Black Knights in 2020 on the defensive line and is poised to have an even bigger breakout season in 2021. He finished 2020 with 28 tackles, 7.0 TFL and 2.5 sacks. He led the team with four QB hurries and collected two pass breakups and one forced fumble. For his efforts in 2020, Cockrill was named a Phil Steele All-Independent First Team honoree.

Safety, Cedrick Cunningham (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Cunningham, a rising senior in 2021, finished third on the team with 70 total tackles in 2020, with 37 solo and 33 assists. He tallied 8.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks with three pass break ups and one interception. Cunningham earned All-Independent First Team honors in 2020.

MLB, Arik Smith (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

A rising senior, Smith was tied for the team lead in total tackles (78) in 2020 and led the team with 3.5 sacks. He tallied 9.0 TFL and hauled in one interception en route to being named a Phil Steele All-Independent First Team selection.

Safety, Marquel Broughton. (Marquel Broughton.)