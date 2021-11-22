Army Black Knights announce 2022 Football Schedule

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army Black Knights 2022 Schedule is now available, as announced by Army Athletics on Sunday.

The '22 schedule includes six home games, featuring two homestands at Michie Stadium - with three home games to be played in the month of October. Sunday's schedule release also features a recurring Power Five matchup against Wake Forest, among the coveted marquee matchups against rival service academies Air Force and Navy.

The matchup against Air Force will find the Black Knights returning to Arlington, Texas to defend their inaugural victory in the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic, slated for Sat. Nov. 5 at GlobeLife Field. With the 123rd Army-Navy game set to return to Philadelphia, Pa. in 2022, USAA will present the prestigious annual game held at Lincoln Financial Field for the 14th time since 2003.

Army's home opener will host the currently ranked No. 15 UTSA (University of Texas-San Antonio) and would become the fourth time since 2000 for West Point to host a ranked opponent. For a second consecutive season, the Black Knights will open the season on the road with a first-ever matchup between Army and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 3.

Season Ticket Membership renewals will be available for the 2022 season on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Deposits on new Season Ticket Memberships are now available at: 2022 Army West Point Season Ticket Memberships

Group ticket, mini plan and single game ticket on-sale dates will be announced at a later date.

2022 ARMY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat. Sept. 3. at Coastal Carolina

Sat. Sept. 10 UTSA

Sat. Sept. 17 VILLANOVA

Sat. Oct. 1 GEORGIA STATE

Sat. Oct. 8 at Wake Forest

Sat. Oct. 15 COLGATE

Sat. Oct. 22 UL-MONROE

Sat. Nov. 5 AIR FORCE*

Sat. Nov. 12 at Troy

Sat. Nov. 19 UCONN

Sat. Nov. 26 at UMass

Sat. Dec. 10 NAVY^

*Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic – Arlington, Texas

^123rd Army-Navy Game presented by USAA – Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)