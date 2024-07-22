Advertisement
Army Black Knights at AAC Media Day

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

On July 23rd there will be two separate ESPN+ links broadcasting the AAC Media Day. The first link will be a broadcast-style hosted show as Morgan Uber, Rene Ingoglia, Taylor McHargue and Brooke Kirchhofer interview coaches and student-athletes from all 14 teams. The second feed will feature the full press conferences from the head coaches in its entirety.

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken’s press conference (Podium Feed) will be at 10:20am EST followed by Coach Monken, Bryson Daily and Max DiDomenico joining the interview set at about 10:40am EST on the show.

ESPN+ Links

American Football Kickoff

American Football Kickoff Podium Feed


