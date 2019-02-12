Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 05:33:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Army Black Knights begin their focus on 2020 prospects

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Sipkafjk1gqqhecugg5z
Rivals 3-star prospect Jackson Powell with older brother Dean during Army West Point visit

With both the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day now in the books, we will begin to place more emphasis on the 2020 Army targets, although he have already begun our GoBlackKnights.com re...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}