Army Black Knights begin their focus on 2020 prospects
With both the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day now in the books, we will begin to place more emphasis on the 2020 Army targets, although he have already begun our GoBlackKnights.com re...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news