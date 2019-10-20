Related GBK Article/Thread

QB Kelvin Hopkins in action (Danny Wild)

After two straight losses to Tulane and Western Kentucky, the Black Knights traveled to Atlanta, GA hoping to bounce back against the Panthers of Georgia State. The Army offense looked slightly improved, but were unable to sustain their final drive despite converting 3 fourth-down attempts as the Panthers hung onto a 7 point lead for the win. Army controlled the clock, but the Panthers took advantage of two big turnovers to outscore the Black Knights. Here’s how it all happened:

First Quarter - GSU scores first and Army ties it up 7-7

Senior fullback Connor Slomka (Danny Wild)

Georgia State received the opening kickoff and drove the ball into Army territory before the Black Knights stopped them on a fourth down conversion attempt. Army got 1 first down, but a fumble on an exchange between Kelvin Hopkins and Connor Slomka resulted in a 6 yard loss and the Black Knights were unable to make up the lost yardage. With a 4th and long, Jeff Monken called a fake punt play, but TE Jake Lauer looked like he never saw the pass thrown by Zach Potter and it fell incomplete to give GSU the back in good field position. Georgia State capitalized by driving the field for a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. Army started on their own 25 and drove 75 yards for the tying touchdown capped off by a 1 yard somersault leap into the end zone by Sandon McCoy. Georgia State started a drive on their own 75 and marched the ball inside the Army 5 as time ran out in the first quarter.

Second Quarter - GSU converts an Army fumble into a score, but Army answers to tie the score 14-14 at the half.

Fullback Sandon McCoy had a solid game (Danny Wild)

Army stopped Georgia State on two straight plays and then recovered a fumble to take over on their own 2 yard line. The Black Knights ran the ball for a couple of first downs before the Panthers stripped the ball from Anthony Adkins to turn the ball back to them. GSU QB Dan Ellington took advantage of the height disparity between his receiver and Jahvari Bourdeau on a 30 yard pass completion to recapture the lead 14-7. Army started their next drive on their 25 and drove the ball 75 yards to tie the game with McCoy bulling his way into the end zone from 9 yards out for his second touchdown of the night. GSU called a fair catch and started out on their own 25 with 1:15 left on the clock. The Panthers picked up 2 first downs before letting the clock run out in the half.

Third Quarter - Army scores to take their first lead, and GSU misses a PAT to keep Army ahead 21-20

Army's defense in action (Danny Wild)

Army called for a fair catch on the second half kickoff to start their first possession of the half on their own 25. GSU held Army a half yard short of first down on the first three plays, but Hopkins converted on fourth down. After picking up another first down in three plays, Slomka found a hole and rushed for 30 yards inside the GSU 20. After GSU held Army to 2 yards on two carries, freshman Jaylon Moy sprinted into the end zone on a 16 yard reverse play to give Army its first lead 21-14. The Panthers answered with a 75 yard drive of their own, but the extra point attempt missed to leave Army in the lead 21-20. With just 1:48 left on the clock in the quarter, Army started their next possession on their own 25. GSU stopped 2 Fullback dives for 3 yards, and Hopkins came up a half yard short on third down as time ran out in the quarter with Army facing a 4th and 1 on their own 34.

Fourth Quarter - GSU regains the lead and then stops Army’s third 4th down conversion attempt for the win

To no ones surprise, Monken went for the conversion and Hopkins pushed across the 35 for a first down to start the quarter, but GSU held Army to 5 yards on their next three plays to force Army’s first punt of the game from their own 40. GSU had the ball back on their own 18. They picked up 4 yards on first down, and Elliington was sacked for a 3 yard loss on second down. An 8 yard completion brought up a 4th and 1, but GSU went for it, and Ellington converted. A 30 yard pass picked up a quick first down in Army territory, and the Panthers picked up another first down to the Army 14. After two running plays, Ellington went to the air for a 9 yard touchdown to regain the lead at 26-21, and Ellington completed a pass to his tight end for the two point conversion to open a 7 point lead with 7:51 left in the game. Army started their final drive from the 25 again. They ran three plays for a first down on the 36. Hopkins failed on a first down pass attempt and, and two yard run was followed by another incomplete pass to bring up a 4th and 8. Monken went for the conversion and Hopkins connected with Cam Harrison for another first down. Three running plays came up short again and Monken went for Army’s second fourth down conversion of the possession. McCoy plunged for 4 yards and another first down. Three plays for 7 yards brought up the third 4th down of the drive on the GSU 28 and Georgia State called a timeout to talk it over. Hopkins dropped back to pass, but a Panther stepped in front of Hopkins’ target to pick off the pass, and GSU was able to run 48 seconds off the clock for the win.

Quick Stats