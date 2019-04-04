Army Black Knights continues to focus on top tier O-line talent
Simply put, you don’t finished the season as the No. 19 ranked team in the country and sit atop or close to the top in rushing in the nation year after year after year if you don’t have the BIG GUY...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news