Army Black Knights Defensive Starters (vs Rice) As Recruits

Yesterday we announced the projected Army starters on offense when they were recruits.

Of course, the nation’s leading rushing offense has received tons of early season attention and accolades, which has been well deserved.

With that being said, the 2-0 Black Knights would not be where they are if not for the other side of the success coin and that is what some categorize as the ‘bend don’t break defense’ … albeit, DC Nate Woody doesn’t embrace that definition of his ‘D’.

We tend to agree, overall, it has been a stalwart performance by the defense, and they surely will be tested tomorrow against the visiting Rice Owls.

Part II of this segment is the projected starters on defense and we take a step back in time to when they were recruits.