GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights dominate Warhawks of ULM, 37-7

Back-up Fullback Jakobi Buchanan was the Man of the Hour in Saturday's Army victory (Dustin Satloff - Army Athletics)

It was a perfect day for football at West Point as the Black Knights welcomed the Warhawks of Louisiana Monroe in the second game of the 2020 season. Once again, the Corps of Cadets were the only fans allowed in Michie Stadium for the game. The defense had another dominating performance, while the offense struggled a bit more against ULM than they did last week against Middle Tennessee, but still scored 6 touchdowns and a field goal in 11 possessions. Here’s how it unfolded:

First Quarter - Army scored twice to lead 14-0

The Warhawks returned the opening kickoff all the way out to the 35-yard line to start the first possession of the game. A quick pass to the flats gained 8 yards but linebacker Jon Rhattigan dropped Josh Johnson for a 3-yard loss to bring up a third and five, and ULM QB, Colby Suits was flushed out of the pocket and stopped short of the first down, forcing ULM to punt to the Army. The Black Knights got the ball at their own 40 to start their first possession of the game. Army picked up a quick first down on two running plays, but on the second series, ULM held them to a little over 9 yards in 3 plays, and Head Coach Jeff Monken was faced with an early fourth-down decision. To no one’s surprise, he went for the conversion, and fullback Sandon McCoy picked up the first down with room to spare. The Black Knights gained another close first down to the ULM 23, and the Warhawks held Army to one yard on the next two plays to bring up a 3d and 9 at the 22. Quarterback Christian Anderson scrambled for a first down and goal at the ULM 8. Two running plays netted only 3 yards, but on third and goal, Anderson found a hole and ran untouched into the end zone to give Army an early 7-0 lead.

QB Christian Anderson under center (Mark Wellman - Army Athletics)

Another three-and-out forced a ULM punt to the Army 39, where the Black Knights started their second possession of the game. Slotback Artice Hobbs IV, picked up a quick first down on an 11-yard run, followed by a nifty 24-yard sideline scamper by fellow slotback Tyrell Robinson to the ULM 11 yard line. Anderson gained 9 yards to the 2 and McCoy capped the drive with a tough second-effort touchdown to increase Army’s lead to 14-0 with 1:40 left in the quarter. ULM returned the ensuing kickoff to the 22, and Josh Johnson ran the ball three times in a row to pick up a ULM first down at the 32 before time ran out to end the quarter.

Second Quarter - ULM closed the gap to 14-7

Suits opened the second quarter with a well-thrown 54-yard completion to Bloomfield, and only a shoestring tackle by Cam Jones at the Army 14 saved the touchdown. ULM picked up another 6 yards on a sideline pass to the 8, but Ryan Duran dropped Johnson for no gain to bring up a 3d and 4. Rhattigan broke into the ULM backfield to sack Suits for a 9-yard loss, which brought out the field goal team for ULM. Nolan Cockrill broke through and got a hand on the ball to thwart ULM’s field goal attempt, and Army got the ball back on their own 20. McCoy picked up a first down to the 36, and Anderson followed with a 2 yard gain to the 38, but then Army was called for an illegal substitution to produce a second down and 13. Back-up fullback Cade Barnard bounced loose for a 36 yard first down to the ULM 31 to sustain the drive, but then two plays later Anderson fumbled and ULM recovered for a first down on their own 27. ULM was held to 5 yards on the next three plays forcing another punt that gave Army the ball back on their own 21. Anderson ran for two quick first downs on runs of 20 and 16 yards to the ULM 43. After McCoy picked up 3 yards to the 40, Anderson overthrew a pass to Isaiah Alston who was wide open downfield. Another three-yard run by McCoy brought up a 4th and 4 on the ULM 37, and Monken faced his second fourth-down decision. Of course, Monken went for the conversion, but ULM did a good job of chasing down Tyrell Robinson on the pitch out and Army turned the ball over on downs at the 36.

A pass to Josh Pederson was good for an 11 yard first down to the ULM 47. Johnson gained 1 to the 48 and followed with a 7-yard reception to the Army 45. A false start penalty pushed ULM back to the 50, but a 16-yard completion followed by a 25 yard run by Johnson gave ULM another first down at the Army 9. Johnson picked up 3 yards to the 6, and on the next play, Army was called for its second illegal substitution of the game. ULM saw it coming and took advantage of the free play with a 6-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 14-7 with 2:05 left in the half. Following the kickoff, ULM held Army West Point to 4 yards in 3 plays and Zach Harding came in for his first punt of the season, a 54-yard kick that gave ULM the ball on their own 24. The defense forced another three-and-out and ULM got off a poor punt that returned possession to Army on the ULM 47. Jemel Jones was sent in to replace Anderson at QB with just 27 seconds left in the half. After a false start call on Peyton Reeder, Jones connected with Isaiah Alston for the only successful pass play of the day and a 29 yard gain to the ULM 23. Jones next pass attempt was incomplete, but with 7 seconds left on the clock, Landon Salyers came in to convert on a 40-yard field goal attempt to give Army a 10 point lead going into the locker room.

Scoring Summary Qtr Time Summary ULM Army 1st 04:27 ARMY - Anderson, C. 5 yd run (Salyers, Landon kick), 15 plays, 60 yards, TOP 8:13 0 7 1st 01:47 ARMY - McCoy, Sandon 2 yd run (Salyers, Landon kick), 4 plays, 61 yards, TOP 1:01 0 14 2nd 02:12 ULM - Jackson, Malik 6 yd pass from Suits, Colby (Hughes, Davis kick) 7 plays, 64 yards, TOP 3:56 7 14 2nd 00:02 ARMY - Salyers, Landon 40 yd field goal 3 plays, 24 yards, TOP 0:25 7 17 3rd 06:22 ARMY - Anderson, C. 6 yd run (Salyers, Landon kick), 8 plays, 65 yards, TOP 4:41 7 24 3rd 00:25 ARMY - Buchanan, J. 25 yd run (Salyers, Landon kick failed), 7 plays, 54 yards, TOP 3:38 7 30 4th 05:58 ARMY - Buchanan, J. 40 yd run (Maretzki, Quinn kick), 9 plays, 72 yards, TOP 5:38 7 37 Final 7 37

Third Quarter - Army scored twice to extend the lead to 30-7

Army called for a fair catch on the second-half kickoff to start on their own 25. McCoy picked up 3 yards on the first play, but Tyrell Robinson couldn’t catch up to a slightly errant pitch to the outside and Army was faced with a third and 8. Anderson was stopped for a 1 yard gain, and Harding came in for his second punt, a 37-yard kick to the ULM 35. ULM gained 9 yards in three plays and then lined up for a 4th down conversion attempt, but an illegal snap call on the center forced them back 5 and they had to punt it away again. Army had the ball back on their own 35. Anderson was held to a one-yard gain, Robinson was hauled down after another 1 yard gain, and Anderson was dropped for a loss on third down bringing the punt team on for the third time. But Monken called his first big trick play of the season as Wilson Catoe took the snap from center and ran it 47 yards to the ULM 18. Jakobi Buchanan carried 7 yards to the 11 and followed it with a 4 yard run for a first and goal at the ULM 7. Cade Barnard picked up a short yard and then Anderson carried it in from 6 yards out for his second touchdown of the cay, as Army extended the lead to 24-7.

For the 2nd week in a row, the Black Knights defense answered the call (USA TODAY Sports - John Jones)

The ULM return man bobbled the kickoff and was dropped at the 18-yard line on the return, and Jeremy Hunt came in at QB for the Warhawks. The defense held him to 8 yards in 3 plays and the Warhawks were forced to punt again. Army started its 6th possession on their own 46 with 4:03 left in the quarter. McCoy followed his blocking for a 6 yard gain on first down but was held to a single yard on his second carry. Buchanan came in to convert with a 3 yard gain. Buchanan followed it up with a 9 yard game to the ULM 33, and McCoy came back with another 3 yards for a first down at the ULM 32. Barnard came in to carry for another 7 yards, and then Buchanan ran a misdirection play to the left side for a 25-yard score to increase the lead to 31-7. It was a classic 54-yard drive in 7 rushing attempts by the three Army fullbacks. Salyers missed the PAT to hold the lead at 30-7. ULM bobbled the ball again on the next kickoff but still returned it to the 24. Suits came back in at QB for the Warhawks, and a pass interference call on Cedric Cunningham gave ULM a first down on their 36. Two plays later time ran out in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Army turned an interception into another score to finish out the scoring at 37-7 Suits connected with Pederson three straight times to start the 4th quarter advancing the ball to the Army 39. Suits kept for a 4 yard gain on first down, but on second down, Nolan Cockrill forced Suits to fumble, and Marquel Broughton recovered to give Army possession on their own 28. Jones came back in to run the Black Knight offense. Jones started the drive with a 3 yard gain before turning the job back to his fullbacks. Buchanan and Anthony Adkins for a couple of first downs to the ULM 49. Jones and AJ Howard combined for 9 yards to the 40, and then Buchanan broke loose for his second long touchdown run of the day and Quinn Maretzky came in to kick the PAT and open the lead to 37-7. Jeremy Hunt came back in at QB for the Warhawks and on his third pass attempt, Marquell Broughton picked it off for his second turnover of the day. Jones came back into the game with a supporting cast of third teamers to run out the clock. The offense rushed for 34 yards in 8 plays while running the last 5:02 off the clock.



Post-Game Press Conference

Quick Statistics