WEST POINT, N.Y. - Head coach Jeff Monken and the Army West Point football team have released its 2019 schedule, which includes six games at Michie Stadium.

Highlighting the schedule is a trip to Michigan on Sept. 7, a Nov. 2 matchup at Air Force, and a Thanksgiving weekend showdown at Hawai'i on Nov. 30.

The Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, is set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Dec. 14.

The Black Knights will open next season against Rice on Friday, Aug. 30, at West Point on CBS Sports Network. Other matchups on the home slate are Morgan State (Sept. 21), Tulane (Oct. 5), San Jose State (Oct. 26), Massachusetts (Nov. 9) and VMI (Nov. 16).

In addition to the games at Michigan, Air Force and Hawai'i, Army hits the road against UTSA (Sept. 14), Western Kentucky (Oct. 12) and Georgia State (Oct. 19).

All home games will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Aug. 30 Rice

Sept. 7 at Michigan

Sept. 14 at UTSA

Sept. 21 Morgan State

Sept. 28 OFF

Oct. 5 Tulane

Oct. 12 at W. Kentucky

Oct. 19 at Georgia State

Oct. 26 San Jose State

Nov. 2 at Air Force

Nov. 9 Massachusetts

Nov. 16 VMI

Nov. 23 OFF

Nov. 30 at Hawai'i

Dec. 7 OFF

Dec. 14 Navy in Philadelphia (A)