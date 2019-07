WHAT: The Army West Point football team will kick off its 2019 season with preseason camp

WHO: Army West Point Black Knights

WHEN: Aug. 1 – 17 during assigned times. Check schedule below.



PRACTICE TIMES

Thursday, Aug. 1: 3:30 – 5:40 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: 3:35 – 5:40 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3: 3:35 – 5:40 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 4:10 – 6:20 p.m. (Closed practice)

Monday, Aug. 5: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Off Day

Wednesday, Aug. 7: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m. (Closed practice)

Saturday, Aug. 10: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: Off Day

Monday, Aug. 12: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15: Media Day/Off Day

Friday, Aug. 16: 2:50 – 5:20 p.m. (Closed practice)

Saturday, Aug. 17: 12:15 p.m. to TBD (Scrimmage at Michie)

*Practice dates/times are always scheduled to change