Army Black Knights gain commitment from LB, Ray Coney
This past week the Black Knights added another piece to their 2023 recruiting puzzle as Ray Coney extended his verbal commitment to Army West Point.The 6-foot-3- 210 pounder, who is out of the Quee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news