 GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights have 3-star prospect Jalen Herring attention
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 07:46:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Army Black Knights have 3-star prospect Jalen Herring attention

3-star Athlete Jalen Herring is just what the Black Knights are looking for
3-star Athlete Jalen Herring is just what the Black Knights are looking for
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

There has been plenty of chatter from the Army football fans on the GoBlackKnights.com premium message board (The 12th Knight) as it relates to the Black Knights’ target of 3-4 star recruits.Meanin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}