Let's take a brief peak inside and hear from a couple of prospects who took part in Friday's OV events.

As Friday closes down, the first day/evening of this weekend's official visits is in the books for several key prospects who have made their way to the New York based campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point and home of the Army Black Knights.

Although the official visit has just jump started, big offensive lineman Trevor Mayberry shared that he is already impressed with what he has encountered.

“The history behind each part of the school,” shared the prospect, who is out of Jesuit HS in Florida, who indicated that his parents are equally as impressed. “They are very impressed with the coaching staff, the history, and the campus.”

Mayberry shared that he has had the opportunity to be around the other recruits on hand, and of course that will flourish more as the weekend continues.

“I’ve met them, but not really get a chance to really talk to them ... but I will get a chance tonight,” added the offensive lineman, who did have an opportunity to chat with fellow O-line and 2020 Army commit, Connor Finucane

“I ate lunch with him,” said Mayberry. “We just talked about where we are from and the sports we play, and how our football season went.”

Another visitor who appeared to impressed with his early day-one experience was Xavier Arline, who was joined by his parents.

“The visit is amazing and the coaching staff is making me feel special,” he told GoBlackKnights.com.