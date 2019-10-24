News More News
Army Black Knights land Safety/OLB Terrell Taylor

Hybrid OLB/Safety Terrell Taylor has officially committed to Army West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Have the Black Knights just added the next version of former Army hybrid safety James Gibson?Well, Terrell Taylor, tips the scales at 6-foot-0, 195 pounds plays a variety of positions (nickel/ line...

