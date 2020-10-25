GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights move back into the Top 25 in Coaches Poll

The Army Black Knights have moved back into the polls and with more performances like Saturday afternoon, it will help cement Army’s place for the balance of the 2020 season.

A dominant 49-2 win over Mercer at Michie Stadium bumped the Black Knights to the No. 25 spot in the Coaches Poll released Sunday.

This weekend also saw the Army football program accept and become the first team in the country to be offered and accept a spot in a 2020-2021 bowl game, as it will be headed to the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Army has an upcoming bye weekend and will host Air Force on November 7th at Michie Stadium on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point.



