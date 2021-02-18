Army Black Knights offer LB Luke Pirris
First Team All-State linebacker Luke Pirris has just picked up an offer Army, to go along with his offer from rival Air Force.The 6-foot-4, 200 pounder is out of Ponte Vedra (FL) Ponte Vedra High S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news