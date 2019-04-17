Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 07:18:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Army Black Knights offer RB Charlie Cole

K8xzletnhcz8lcuebuo4
RB Charlie Cole will be visiting Army West Point on Friday
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

It appears that big running back Charlie Cole out of Jonesborough (TN) Daniel Boone High School has the full of attention of 2 of the 3 academies, as the 6-foot-0, 230 pounder currently holds offer...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}