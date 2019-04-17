Army Black Knights offer RB Charlie Cole
It appears that big running back Charlie Cole out of Jonesborough (TN) Daniel Boone High School has the full of attention of 2 of the 3 academies, as the 6-foot-0, 230 pounder currently holds offer...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news