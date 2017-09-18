Army Black Knights pull in another 3-star prospect
When it came right down to it, Rivals 3-star RB/LB Cade Barnard felt that Army West Point was too much of a special place for his development as a student-athlete, that he has become the most recen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news