Army Black Knights receive the pledge of 2022 TE Patrick Hester
Even with offers from Army, Kansas, FAU, Northern Alabama, Cornell, and some smaller D2 programs, for the most part, Patrick Hester’s recruiting has been managed under the radar, as the talented tw...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news