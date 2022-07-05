Army Black Knights reel in 3-star Athlete, Hayden Oviatt

For the Army Black Knights and the month of June … the recruiting season was on fire, not only with the number of verbal pledges but with some of the top targeted players announcing their commitment to West Point. But so far, July has suggested the commitments are not slowing down anytime soon, albeit tough to match June’s results and it’s still early in the month. However, the month of July has already seen the Army staff pull in two commitments and it has been headlined by Hayden Oviatt. The Rivals 3-star athlete is out of Wamego (KS) Wamego High School. July 4th is usually a popular day for recruits to announce their commitment and that proved to be the case yesterday as the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Oviatt verbally committed to Army over such schools as Kansas, New Mexico State and others. Let’s take a look at how things unfolded for Oviatt relative to him making the college decision that will bring him to the Banks of the Hudson via West Point.

July 4th & Making The Call

“I had texted Coach (Matt) Drinkall on Friday and slipped the news and he was ecstatic,” shared Oviatt, who took an official visit last weekend of June, and narrowed his decision down to two programs … Army and New Mexico State. “It was pretty brief at the time and we just got super hyped up about me going to be in New York,” “I didn’t get the chance to talk to Coach (Jeff) Monken over the phone or Coach Drinkall since the announcement, but I expected to make some time to call them here in the near future.” Also, where is what Oviatt had to say regarding his decision being announced on July 4th. “It was kinda a coincidence, but it’s a perfect scenario to choose Army on such a symbolic date,” he explained.

Positionally Speaking

Oviatt has only been evaluated as a QB, but his versatility is one of his strongest attributes. Therefore, safety is also a possibility and it will be interesting to see where he starts his Army football career. “They (Army coaching staff) offered me and are recruiting me to play quarterback,” declared Oviatt, who went on to share what lead him to say yes to the Black Knights.

The Army Football Brotherhood

“The players there have their priorities straight and are bound for success and that’s ultimately what I want as well,” explained Oviatt, who met with a few Army players during his OV. “Meeting the players there was what made me said yes. I got to meet a couple of guys like will Will Montesi, Cole Mabery, and Tyler Johnson.” The incoming QB holds a 4.1 GPA and appears to be a direct admit. In addition to his offer from Army, Oviatt holds offers from Kansas, New Mexico State, Dartmouth, Colorado State, Arkansas State, Air Force and others. “Senior season will be a lot less stressful now that I’ve got this (recruiting) off my plate and I don’t have any more visits lined up.” Oviatt declared.