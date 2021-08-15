Army Black Knights Saturday Scrimmage Highlights & Summary

Through the lens of Army West Point Athletics Communications, here are some of the noted highlights from Saturday’s Black Knights’ scrimmage, along with the video highlights.





• The Black Knights started off 7v7 and with some one-on-one linemen drills

• Thyier Tyler took the first snaps on the opening drive, which finished with a rush TD by Tyson Riley

• Jemel Jones took snaps on the second drive ... A long rush from Anthony Adkins started it off and he later scored on a rush

• Maurice Bellan took snaps on the third drive and found Brandon Jones for a touchdown, the first non-rushing TD of the day

• Simeon Evans took snaps on the fourth drive, the first rookie QB to get in ... A catch by Bishop Johnson eventually ended the drive, as he ran in for another TD

• Jabari Laws took snaps to start the first team’s second round ... Braheem Murphy scored

• Christian Anderson took snaps on the sixth drive and then handed ball over to Cade Ballard ... Sean Eckert reeled in a grab on fourth down to extend the drive

• After that, the team moved into situational drives with the rookies