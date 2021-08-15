 GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights Saturday Scrimmage Highlights & Summary
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-15 19:56:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Army Black Knights Saturday Scrimmage Highlights & Summary

Fullback Anthony Adkins in action
Fullback Anthony Adkins in action (Army West Point Athletics)
Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications
Special to GoBlackKnights.com

Through the lens of Army West Point Athletics Communications, here are some of the noted highlights from Saturday’s Black Knights’ scrimmage, along with the video highlights.



The Black Knights started off 7v7 and with some one-on-one linemen drills

Thyier Tyler took the first snaps on the opening drive, which finished with a rush TD by Tyson Riley

Jemel Jones took snaps on the second drive ... A long rush from Anthony Adkins started it off and he later scored on a rush

Maurice Bellan took snaps on the third drive and found Brandon Jones for a touchdown, the first non-rushing TD of the day

Simeon Evans took snaps on the fourth drive, the first rookie QB to get in ... A catch by Bishop Johnson eventually ended the drive, as he ran in for another TD

Jabari Laws took snaps to start the first team’s second round ... Braheem Murphy scored

Christian Anderson took snaps on the sixth drive and then handed ball over to Cade Ballard ... Sean Eckert reeled in a grab on fourth down to extend the drive

After that, the team moved into situational drives with the rookies

{{ article.author_name }}