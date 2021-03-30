GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights set to kick-off Spring Practice 2021

Army Black Knights set to kick-off Spring Practice 2021
Spring practice will be underway for Army, as the team hits the field tomorrow.
The Black Knights opened up with their first of 14 practices over the next month until the Black & Gold Spring Game on April 30th.
The preparation for our CIC 🏆 defense continues!— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) March 30, 2021
Back on the practice field tomorrow and through the month until our Spring Game on April 3️⃣0️⃣.#GoArmy
Spring 🏈 practice schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9ZNDNCfPX8
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?