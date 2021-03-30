 GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights set to kick-off Spring Practice 2021
football

Army Black Knights set to kick-off Spring Practice 2021

Spring practice will be underway for Army, as the team hits the field tomorrow.

The Black Knights opened up with their first of 14 practices over the next month until the Black & Gold Spring Game on April 30th.

