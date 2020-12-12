GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights shut out Navy Midshipmen, 15-0

The Army-Navy game returned to Michie Stadium for the first time since the end of World War II, as the Black Knights of Army West Point hosted the Midshipmen of Navy in the 121st rendition of America’s Game. Both teams had young and relatively inexperienced quarterbacks starting the game, with sophomore Tyhier Tyler starting his third game for Army West Point and freshman Xavier Arline starting his third game for Navy. A thick fog hung over the field limiting visibility for players and spectators alike. Defenses on both sides prevailed for three quarters until Army scored 12 points in the final quarter to seal the win. Here’s how it unfolded:

First Quarter - Defenses dominate in a scoreless first quarter

Navy won the toss and deferred to the second half; so Army received the opening kickoff and Tyrell Robinson called a fair catch to start at the 25-yard line.

Slotbacks AJ Howard (#5) and Tyrell Robinson (#21) (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler and Robinson were held to two yards each, but Tyler converted on third down. A false start penalty led to an Army third down and 10 on the next series and when the conversion attempt came up well short, Zach Harding came on to punt the ball to the Navy 16. The Middies ran the ball twice for a first down at the 26, and Arline converted on third down for another first down at the Navy 40. The Black Knight defense held Navy to 3 yards on the next two plays and Arline threw the ball well over the head of his intended receiver forcing Navy to punt. Robinson fielded the ball on the Army 23 and returned it 12 yards to the 35. Navy held Army to 6 yards on their next three downs and Harding came back in to punt the ball to the Navy 19. The defense held Navy to a three-and-out and Midshipmen punted the ball to the Army 38. Robinson called for a fair catch, and Navy was called for interfering with the catch giving Army the ball on the Navy 48 to start their third possession. Robinson was held to a 2 yard gain on first down, but Tyler connected with Robinson for a 28-yard completion to the Navy 18 as the clock ran down in the scoreless first quarter.

Second Quarter - Maretzki FG gave Army a 3-0 lead

The Army offense lost 2 yards in three plays, and freshman Quinn Maretzki came in to kick a 37-yard field goal to give Army a 3-0 lead. Navy started their next possession on their own 25 and was held to 9 yards on three downs forcing another punt. The Black Knights started on their own 33 and were held to 3 yards in three plays and Harding came in for another punt. The coverage unit dropped the Navy return man on the Navy 11. Three plays gained just 4 yards and Navy was forced to punt it again. The punt went out of bounds on the Navy 45, where Army started its next possession. Fullback Anthony Adkins carried twice for a total of 4 yards and then Tyler converted with a 13 yard run to the Navy 28. Adkins and Tyler combined for 6 yards in three plays to bring up a 4th and Maretzki came back in to attempt his second field goal from 38 yards out. The holder, Brooks Hosea, fumbled the snap, and the kick went wide left. Navy started their next possession on their own 22 with 1:41 left in the half. Three plays gained just 5 yards and forcing Navy to punt with 2 seconds left in the half.

First Half Statistics • Total Offense: Army 80 yards to Navy’s 52 • Rushing Offense: Army 23 attempts for 52 yards; Navy 18 attempts for 52 yards • Passing Offense: Army one completion in one attempt for 18 yards; Navy no completions in 1 attempt. • Penalties: Army 1 penalty for 5 yards; Navy 2 penalties for 19 yards • Turnovers: None • Time of Possession: Army 15:45; Navy 14:15

Scoring Summary Qtr Time Summary Navy Army 2nd 12:41 ARMY - Maretzki, Quinn 37 yd field goal 6 plays, 28 yards, TOP 3:28 0 3 4th 11:02 ARMY - Tyler, Tyhier 4 yd run (Maretzki, Quinn kick), 5 plays, 13 yards, TOP 3:02 0 10 4th 05:21 ARMY - McDonald, D. 14 yd safety 0 12 4th 02:20 ARMY - Maretzki, Quinn 40 yd field goal 6 plays, -1 yards, TOP 3:01 0 15 Final 0 15

Third Quarter - A Goal Line stand preserved the 3-0 lead

Army kicked the ball out of bounds to start the second half and gave Navy the ball on their own 35. Arline ran 11 yards to the 46 and then found a big hole for a 52 yard run to the Army 2 yard line where Midshipmen had a first and goal. Nelson was stopped twice to bring up a third and goal at the 2 and Navy called a timeout as time was running out on the play clock. Arline kept the ball on third and appeared to score, but a review of the play found that he was down inches short of the goal line. Nelson was stopped short of the goal again and Army took over on downs. Pinned deep in their own territory, the offense ran three conservative plays to pick up 6 yards before Harding came in to punt it out of bounds at the Navy 45. Arline threw incomplete on first down and Nelson was dropped for a 4-yard loss to bring up a third and 14. Arline threw incomplete again on third down and Navy punted to the Army 14. Tyler ran twice to pick up a first down at the 44, but Navy held them to 8 yards on the next three downs and Harding came back in to punt it to the Navy 8. Navy gained 7 yards in three downs to force another short punt that rolled out on the Navy 49 yard line. Tyler converted on third down at the Navy 39, but then he fumbled the ball out of bounds for a 10-yard loss on first down and Sandon McCoy ran for 9 back to the Navy 41 as time ran out in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter - A touchdown, safety and field goal sealed the win for Army West Point.

Tyler ran for 5 yards to bring up a 4th down and 7 at the Navy 36 and the offense initially lined up for the conversion attempt before Monken sent Harding in to punt it to the Navy 15. On Navy’s first play, CJ Williams dropped a pitchout from Arline, and linebacker Jon Rhattigan recovered Navy’s fumble on the 13 for what turned out to be the only turnover of the game.

Senior MLB, Jon Rhattigan had a solid day on defense (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler rushed the ball three times to pick up a first and goal at the Navy 3, but then offensive lineman JB Hunter was called for a false start to set the ball back to the 8. Tyler rushed for 4 yards to the 4 and then carried it in from 4 yards out to give Army a 10-0 lead. Navy called fair catch to start from their own 25 with 11:02 left in the game. Arline dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a 5 yard gain to the 30. The second down snap went over Arline’s head for a 9-yard loss to bring up a third and 14. Nelson was stopped after 4 and Navy had to punt it away again. Robinson had trouble handling the punt at the Army 41, but a Navy player was called for a late hit to give Army the ball on the Navy 44. AJ Howard picked up a quick first down to the 35, but on the next play, Howard was called for a false start to move the ball back to the 40. Tyler gained 5 yards in two carries to bring up a third and 11 and Howard was stopped after another two to force another punt. Harding angled it out of bounds at the Navy 14 yard line where Navy took over with 5:54 left in the game. Arline was stopped for no gain on first down, and Niumatalolo opted for one of his trick plays on second down. WR Mark Walker took the ball on a reverse, possibly intending to pass as he ran back into the end zone, but Daryan McDonald caught him and dropped him for a safety to extend Army’s lead to 12-0.

Sophomore Black Knights' defender, Daryan McDonald (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Navy had a free-kick from their own 20, and Niumatalolo attempted an on-side kick that Army recovered at the Navy 27 and a 5-yard penalty moved it to the Navy 25 with 4:22 left on the clock. Tyler gained 5 yards on two plays, and a face mask call on Navy gave Army a first and goal at the 9-yard line. Tyler ran for 1 yard to the 8 and then lost it back on second down. A high snap flew over Tyler’s head on third down, but Tyler recovered to bring up a 4th and goal on the 23. Maretzki came in for his third field goal attempt and converted the 40 yarder to put the game out of reach at 15-0 with 2:20 left on the clock. Navy called a fair catch to start at their own 25 and Niumatalolo sent Dalen Morris in at QB to try to pass Navy back into the game. Morris completed 1 pass for 9 yards but following it with an incomplete pass to bring up 3d and 1. Nelson was dropped for a loss and Morris threw incomplete on fourth down to turn the ball over with 1:21 left on the clock. The game was over as Tyler went into the victory formation and time ran out.