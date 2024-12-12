Army Black Knights Starters (vs Navy) As Recruits

Well, this Saturday, Head Coach Jeff Monken takes the #19 (AP) Army and the Black Knight’s football program take their 11-1 record to Landover, Maryland and Northwest Stadium to take on academy rival in the Navy Midshipmen (8-3) in the 125th meeting between the two programs.

Part of the formula that has seen the program grow under Monken, who is now in his 11th year as the mentor to Army football has remained tied to the Black Knights’ offensive identity, which is running the ball and running some more.

So, today we take a look at the nation’s leading rushing offense and one of the top defenses in the country to see what the projected starting lineup looked like as recruits “back in the day”.

Looking Back & Moving Forward: The projected Army Black Knights Offensive & Defensive Starters (vs Navy) as Recruits

Let’s take a look back as this group of Black Knights and their teammates continue to move forward in time, which has them No. 18th/19th ranked in the nation in the Coaches and AP Polls, respectively.