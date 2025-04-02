West Point visit leaves a “Special Impression” on 3-Star DE prospect Cullen

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In ... Come Inside GoBlackKnights.com

Rivals 3-Star DE prospect Cullen Thompson and Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

March was a pivotal month for Army's recruiting efforts, but here we are kicking off the month of April and the momentum continues for the Black Knights. This past Saturday the Army coaching staff held another spring Junior Day and one of the key prospects on hand was Rivals 3-Star Cullen Thompson, who updated GoBlackKnights.com on his day at West Point.

Taking In Historic West Point

“We arrived to campus at 7:15am and parked in the Ski area parking … they had two big busses for the recruits and families, and they drove us through West Point and down to the football facilities,” explained Thompson. “I didn't know what to expect, so I was surprised to see all the homes on campus. It was a really nice day with perfect weather and when you get down to the river, the view is just amazing.” According to the defensive end prospect, he was joined on his first visit to West Point by his Dad, Uncle, and his Nephew.

“Yes this was my first visit and I have never been to New York before,” said the product of Spring, Texas. “There was so much to see and New York City was just amazing, and kind of crazy at the same time {laughing}. Then when you get up to campus, It definitely felt like a military base in the middle of beautiful nature. There were students in Army fatigues, everyone dressed the same, there were some buildings that you can tell were very very old. Michie Stadium is really impressive, they are making some additions to it so there was some construction.” “Then we got off the bus, and went into the football facility, when we first walked in, Coach (Cheston) Blackshear who recruited me was there as well as much of the coaching staff. They had all the team uniforms which are really great and a big light up sign with gold and black balloons that said Beat Navy, which I think is funny {smiling}. “They took us through some halls with lots historical pictures and information about all kinds of West Point Athletes,” added the product of Grand Oaks High School. “You could tell there is a lot of history in this place and a lot of pride.”

Bonding With The Coaches

For all the recruits who were on hand, they all had an opportunity to connect with the coaching staff and of course, the chance to spend time with Head Coach Jeff Monken is the icing on the cake. “We went into the team conference room and Coach Monken spoke to everyone briefly and gave us a run down of the day, then we split up and I went with defensive guys and checked out the weight room which was amazing,” explained Thompson. “I really liked Coach (Daryl) Dixon and Coach Juice (Justin Weaver). They seemed to know a bit about me already. Then we went to one of the defensive meeting rooms." "Then they brought me up to Coach Monken’s office which is amazing because it overlooks the field and is really nice. He and I talked one on one. He asked me about home and high school football. He had a lot of positive things to say about me. He and I talked about the program, and about the prestige of playing for West Point. Coach Monken is a really good man, and you can tell he care a lot about this program, but also about West Point.”

Assistant Offensive Line Cheston Blackshear, 2026 Prospect Cullen Thompson & DC Nate Woody

“I also got to talk to Defensive Coordinator (Nate) Woody, I really liked him. He reminded me of a Texas coach. We talked about the defensive scheme, and how they see me playing edge in what they call “dog”. I like the scheme and I think if I were to play in it, I could be really successful. Coach Woody is awesome.”

Taking In The Scrimmage

For Thompson and others, they had the opportunity to see the Black Knights at work, as they were able to view Saturday’s practice session. “Practice/scrimmage was intense, they definitely practice how they play,” shared Thompson and his evaluation. “After lunch we learned about the academic and military opportunities and pathways we can choose from, and them wrapped up with a tour of the Prep academy.” “I did get to speak to several players, they were really informative and answered a lot of questions I had … not just about football, but more about what life at West Point is like. I actually had more interaction with the players here than I have had at other visits.”

