Army Spring Game: 16-14 for Black team over Gold squad

When you look at the final score of Friday’s Army Spring game, the Black squad held on to beat the Gold team, 16-14.

But in such context, the score itself is secondary to the play of the players themselves that the coaches had their eyes on.

Defensively

Coming into the contest, several defensive players were on the shelf and have been for a significant part of spring practice. However, players like OLB Eric Ford and DL Javon Smith have stood out during the spring session.

Then you have Jack Bousom at defensive end. He was injured last season, but he’s got the length and skill set.

Too many starters and two deep players missed the spring game to give a fair evaluation. Three of the top four linebackers were out. Add to that, the top nose and dog were out. The number one safety played only one drive.

But the Gold unit held the Black offense out of the end zone until the fourth quarter and had a three and out with two minutes left in the game to give us a chance. The Black defense only allowed two touchdowns and stepped up big on the last drive to win the game.

Offensively

On the offensive side and coming into the game, the play at QB has been relatively even amongst the competitors (Dewayne Coleman, Ethan Washington, Cale Hellums, and Zach Mundell).

For today’s contest, Coleman and Hellums started for the Black & Gold respectively.

During the first series of the game, Hellums looked good on his initial pass attempt as he hit RB Carson Smith for 10-yards. Speaking of running backs, Junior Lloyd Benson showed burst of speed, along running with power, as did Sophomore Briggs Bartosh, who scored the first touchdown on the evening.