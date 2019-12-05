WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Athletics has revealed its football uniform for the 2019 Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA. The Black Knights will honor the 1st Cavalry Division.

This year’s uniform will tell the story of the soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division and the birth of immobility during the Vietnam War. The division has served as a cavalry division, an infantry division, an air assault division and an armored division.

