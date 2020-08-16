GoBlackKnights - Army Black Knights Vets Scrimmage (8-15-20)

Army Black Knights Vets Scrimmage (8-15-20)
When it comes to New York weather, you could not ask for a more awesome day to be on the banks of the Hudson River and on the grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point as the seasoned veterans of the 2020 Army Black Knights took the field on Saturday at Michie Stadium for their first full scrimmage of summer training camp.
Take a video look at the many highlights on the day courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications.
