GoBlackKnights - Army-BYU football game postponed, will attempt to reschedule

WEST POINT, N.Y. — As a result of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game set for Sept. 19 at Michie Stadium between Army and BYU.

The decision was made after consultation with the BYU administration, state public health officials and medical advisors, and in coordination with the leadership here at Army West Point. The Black Knights appreciate the communication from the Cougars as they deal with health issues and both sides will work to find a future date that works for both schools in the hopes of rescheduling the contest.