GoBlackKnights - Army-BYU to play Sept. 19th - Announce Two-Game Football Series

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point and Brigham Young University announced a home-and-home football series on Wednesday morning, with the first game being played on Sept. 19, 2020 at Michie Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on the CBS Television Network.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our cadet-athletes to play a quality opponent in BYU on a nationally televised game on CBS,” said Mike Buddie, Army Director of Athletics. “We are excited we were able to add BYU to our schedule and to showcase Army West Point and our football program on a national stage.”

The second game of the series between the Cougars and the Black Knights is scheduled for November 2032 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The two institutions have never met before on the gridiron. BYU is a fellow Independent program in football. The Cougars began collegiate football competition in 1922 and won one national championship in 1984. Overall, the program has made 37 bowl appearances, winning two of their last three.

Army has won three national championships and boasts three Heisman Trophy winners. The 2020 Black Knights are under the direction of seventh-year head coach Jeff Monken, who have won three bowl games during his tenure (2016, 2017, 2018) and have won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy twice under his leadership (2017, 2018).

Army will announce additional games to the upcoming 2020 schedule once finalized.