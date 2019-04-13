GoBlackKnights.com

By the time the Black & Gold Spring Game kicked off at 7pm EST, the temperatures were a comfortable 60 degrees, but with overcast skies, and the threat of rain, which would eventually arrived at the closing moments of the contest overtime contest.

But prior to the game itself, the coaching staff, honorary guests, members of the 2019 Black Knights’ recruiting class and their family members made their way inside Kimsey Athletic Center where the latest “bling” (2018 rings) were on display.

This was followed by what turned out to be a hard hitting display of football across the board, which included several key plays, which ended on a higher note for one senior player who has been patiently waiting his turn.

The first highlight of the day came in the first quarter when Kell Walker took the pitch from quarterback Kelvin Hopkins, as the senior slotback broke free up the sidelines for an 80-yard touchdown run to put the Black team up 7-0 over their Gold opponents.

On the other side of the ball and with Christian Anderson out nursing an injury, sophomore quarterback Tyhier Tyler took the majority of the 1st half reps and looked impressive running the offensive, rushing himself and in the passing game, where he hit fellow sophomore JC Watson in full stride on 56 yard touchdown pass to go with his 7-yard TD run.

Each team’s defense was active and aggressive, and there was tons of hard hit throughout the game.