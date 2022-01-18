Army coaching staff hits the road for in-house/in-school visits

Tight Ends Coach Matt Drinkall with committed NG, Kody Harris

Members of the Army coaching staff including Head Coach Jeff Monken have been taking on double duty this past week/weekend. From Thursday-Sunday, the Black Knights hosted several 2022 recruits who were up at West Point for their official visits, as the staff attempts to put the final touches on this recruiting class. The 2nd component to the recruiting week was tied to in-home and in-school visits with several recruits who are already committed. Needless to say, the home/school visits provided an opportunity for both the coaching staff and incoming players to have face-to-face conversations, and ensure that all the I’s are dotted and T’s crossed. GoBlackKnights.com caught up a few of those players who were visited by the staff, so let’s hear from each.

• Maurice Brown, Athlete

“Coach Braswell came to visit on this Monday the 17th on MLK day,” Shared Maurice Brown, who is a hybrid tight end/wide receiver. “He arrived at my house around 2pm and stayed for about an hour.” “The conversation was great. He talked about his coaching history and how he made it to coaching at West Point. Then he was just asking me questions on why I chose West Point. He also explained how his week was just getting started because later Monday evening he would be taking a plane to Tennessee to visit another recruit. This just showed me how invested the coaching is in their future players to the point where they’re making house visits to players.” Brown, who is currently prep bound, is tipping the scales at 6-foot-4, 225-pounds and had this to say about how he is preparing for the next level “During the offseason I’ve been working nonstop, in the classroom and on the field and in the weight room,” he said. “Training at the Athletic Republic and with Respect and Honor Academy.”

• Cooper Wilkinson, TE

It was yesterday that incoming tight-end Cooper Wilkinson received a home visit from head coach Jeff Monken, as he shared with GBK his time spent with the Army mentor, along with preparing for making his way to West Point. “It was great talking to him,” said Wilkinson, who was conversing with us in the midst of working out. “His wife is from New Smyrna and actually graduated the same high school I am going to graduate. He is in my hometown a lot and it was cool we had that in common.” “He probably stayed for around and hour just talking to me and my family. We actually talked about a lot of stuff, about football and the brotherhood that is established at West Point. We talked briefly about my plebe year, he just told me to keep working hard and you will be ready for it.” We asked are there any 1 or 2 players that are currently on the Army roster that he admired their style of play and if so, who are they? “I really like how Josh Ligenfelter plays,” stated Wilkinson. “I feel like we have a similar build and play style … he was also the highest graded tight end in the 2024 class. I also like Isaiah Alston because of his speed and athleticism, and also because he was really cool when we were talking while on my visit.”

• Kody Harris, NG

Then you have 6-foot-2, 270-pound incoming nose guard Kody Harris, whose first stop will be the prep school. According to Harris, one Sunday he spoke to Coach (Conor) Hughes and had a home visit from Coach Matt Drinkall and Sean Cronin. “They got there around 3pm, and we watched the Eagles game while my full family got to meet the coaches,” Harris shared. “A teammate of mine who Army is recruiting was there as well, so we spent time getting him more information on West Point and I was able to talk with the new DL coach and get to build a relationship with him.” “We talked about things to help me get ready for the big adjustment and what to expect. Right now I’m doing the workout plan Coach Hughes sent over to me and doing D-Line specific training with trainers. We asked the same question of Harris, that we did of Wilkinson, which was … are there any 1 or 2 players that are currently on the Army roster that he admired their style of play and if so, who are they? “Definitely Nolan Cockrill, Andre Carter, and Kwabena Bonsu,” he bellowed. “Seeing how those guys control offensive lines it’s hard not to look up to them.”

• Joseph Stephens, CB