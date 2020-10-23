Army commit & 3-star DE Owen Ostroski remains excited about his future team
For those Army football fans who follow the recruiting for the Black Knights, it was back on September 15th that the program received the verbal pledge from one of their top targets for the class o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news