News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 10:01:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Army commit and QB Delshawn Traylor chimes in on Day-One of his OV

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Rival 2-star QB & Army commit Delshaw Traylor with Black Kngihts' head coach, Jeff Monken
Rival 2-star QB & Army commit Delshaw Traylor with Black Kngihts' head coach, Jeff Monken

It was back in June when Delshaw Traylor took an unofficial visit to Army West Point, which was in conjunction with his verbal commitment to the Black Knights at that time.Well, he 5-foot-11, 180 p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}